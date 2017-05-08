Weather

Workweek starts dry, but may end wet

Another easy and dry day here in North Texas. Temps will warm up into the low to mid 80s with winds out of the south 10-20 mph.



Calm and quiet to night but a little warmer by morning... lows in the low to mid 60s.



Tuesday is similar to day with highs in the mid 80s, but winds will be a hair less out of the SE 5-15 mph.



Another system comes our way midweek through Friday bringing a chance for rain, but we could also see storms (some of which could be severe) so it bears watching.