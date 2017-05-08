Workweek starts dry, but may end wet

Posted:May 08 2017 08:48AM CDT

Updated:May 08 2017 08:50AM CDT

Another easy and dry day here in North Texas. Temps will warm up into the low to mid 80s with winds out of the south 10-20 mph.

Calm and quiet to night but a little warmer by morning... lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday is similar to day with highs in the mid 80s, but winds will be a hair less out of the SE 5-15 mph.

Another system comes our way midweek through Friday bringing a chance for rain, but we could also see storms (some of which could be severe) so it bears watching.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories