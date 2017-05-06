Weather

Nice weekend in store... just one hiccup

Air Quality Alert until 5 p.m. for portions of North Texas today. That means those with respiratory issues should limit their outdoor exposure today. For the rest of us, highs in the low 80s with light SE winds. Plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Tonight, clear, calm, and cool with a low of 61°. Sunday is sunny, dry, and winds pick up just a smidge out of the SE 8-18 mph. Workweek starts dry, but we have a system coming our way Wednesday through Friday that could bring rain and thunderst