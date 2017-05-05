Perfect May Weekend!

Time to celebrate the first "storm free" weekend in a while!

Beautiful dry air is in place as a storm to our east slowly pulls away. We will still have a breeze today...but nowhere near as strong as Thursday. After a cool start, we rebound with sunny skies into the upper 70s.

One last cool night in the 50s with light winds before we start heading up. Sunny skies again Saturday...low to mid 80s as a light south wind returns.

Sunday won't be as cool to start, and with a slightly stronger SE breeze should head well into the mid to upper 80s.

Next week still looks dry to start...although southeast winds will pull up more moisture, so the air become more humid. Highs in the mid 80's Mon-Tue.

By mid-week, a very slow moving storm pulls into the Rockies with increasing clouds here. It appears that most of the energy will arrive Thursday with the best chance for showers/storms, although exact timing may change.

All indications are for a return to the 70s by the end of next week...at least into the start of Mother's Day Weekend.