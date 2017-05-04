Quiet End To the Week...and Weekend!

Ready for a "Storm free forecast"?

Not a WIND free one though! Still quite gusty today, as NW winds continue behind yesterdays cold front.Coll start in the 50s, finishing in the low to mid 70s. Some clouds this morning, should clear out to more sun as the day goes on. Exceptions could be far NE areas (Paris).

Tonight is nice and cool...50s in the cities...40s outlying areas under clear skies.

That leads us to Friday and the weekend. Still a breeze tomorrow with sunny skies. Beautiful, dry air. Highs upper 70s.

Saturday starts cool...finishes warm in the low to a few mid 80s with generally light winds.

Sunday will have a stronger afternoon breeze that bushes temps into the mid to a few upper 80s.

By next week, we stay warm (80s) but start turning more humid. Eventually that will lead to shower and storm chances. They may start as early as Wednesday...but may be more likely by Thursday.