Scanning the Skies For Storms...

One day with storm chances...then "oh so quiet" for May!

Today will be a whipsaw!

We start windy and very warm, and getting quite humid. Should be quiet through rush hour BUT as we get past 9am, we'll watch two areas for storm chances. One east of Dallas and one NW of FTW. Initially not too strong BUT as we get closer to noon...we could see isolated strong storms as a cold front gets closer. Main threats wind, hail. Some of the initial storms well east could be strong as well.

The cold front goes through the Metroplex noon-1pm. Could see a brief broken line of storms but we will also see winds pick up behind it from the NW...WIND advisory in effect for those.

The afternoon will see strong to severe storms EAST of Dallas (1-4pm) but also strong NW winds gusting over 30 mph and falling temps into the 60s.

Tonight will be windy and cooler...lows closer to 50, followed by a windy day Thursday. Clouds mix with sun, and eventually turn mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s.

Very nice Friday! Cool start (40s most areas) becomes mid to upper 70s with sunny skies and a slight breeze.

Weekend will be warm in the 80s...more mid 80s Saturday and mid to upper 80s Sunday.

Turning more humid next week, highs in the 80s as we begin...with the next chance for any rain or storms holding off until later in the week.