One Mid-Week Storm Threat...

One very warm day...followed by some storms...then back to ahhhh!

South winds will increase temps and moisture today. Not as cool this morning as a warm front heads through. Highs generally upper 80s later.

Tonight stays breezy and more humid...leading into Wednesday. Clouds roll in keeping early morning temps near 70. A strong cold front will approach midday and generate showers and storms. They will start scattered in NW counties after about 9am, then slowly increase towards midday. Best Metro chances are between 11am-2pm. They will head SE from 2-4pm where they may strengthen. Some storms will produce hail and gusty winds. Metro coverage 50%...areas SE up to 70%.

NW winds pick up in the late afternoon...and cooler air invades at night.

Thursday looks windy and cooler (but still nice) in the 70s. Friday, even nicer with some cool 40s (50 cities) and highs mid to upper 70s with lighter winds.

The weekend warms up as south winds slowly kick back in. Low to mid 80s Saturday and mid to a few upper 80s Sunday.

Next week, moisture slowly increases...although looks rain free for at least the start of the week.