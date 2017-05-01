Nice Start to the Week....

Relatively quiet week ahead. Just ONE hiccup...

Today is beautiful! IF you like cool mornings and warm, dry afternoons. We'll head just above 80 with light winds and sun.

Tuesday turns breezy with warmer air moving in...and slightly higher humidity. Partly sunny skies, mid 80s.

Our ONE window for storms is Wednesday as we will have humid air in place with a strong cold front midday. Storms could start in the morning and then intensify as they move through...could actually be out of most areas by late afternoon. Main threats are brief HAIL and gusty winds, as this is different than the storm that moved through this weekend. Coverage 50%...higher south.

By Thursday, we are back to strong, gusty NW winds behind the system and cooler highs in low 70s.

Great weather in store late week into this weekend...with 70s Friday, and 80s by the weekend. It stays warm into early next week as well.