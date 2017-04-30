Weather

Wind Advisory in effect for your Sunday

Morning temps are 30 degrees cooler thanks to yesterday's cold front... and afternoon highs will follow suit. Instead of 90s, we'll see highs in the 60s today. Winds will be whipping out of the west 25-35 mph this afternoon.



There is a Wind Advisory in effect from noon until 8 p.m. this evening.



Tonight, winds should die down after sunset, leaving behind cool temps and clear skies.



Tomorrow starts off in the 40s, but we should end up in the 70s and near 80s for much of the area.