Stormy Saturday in store for North Texas Weather Stormy Saturday in store for North Texas

This morning starts out warm, humid, and windy. Winds will be out of the south 15-25 mph through the afternoon until the front passes, then be out of the west and breezy through sunset.



Today we'll top out around 82° and sunshine will be mostly overshadowed by clouds. Storms will build west by lunchtime, and move east through dinnertime. Areas east of the Metroplex will see storms after dinner, but they could be more severe.



Biggest threats today will be large hail and damaging winds, but we still can't rule out an isolated tornado.



We'll keep the storms around into the overnight hours, but the severe threat will be less.



Tomorrow will be windy and cooler with highs only in the 60s, but dry after 10 a.m.