Crazy Weekend Ahead!

Wild Wacky Weekend Weather! Whew!

We start with clouds today that break for a little sun. Much warmer mid to upper 80s most areas with a stiff humid breeze. Relatively quiet.

The only chance for storms will be FAR NW/N after 5-6pm along a weak front. The coverage will be low BUT if they develop...they could produce very large hail. Once again...this is mainly Red River and into Oklahoma.

Tonight should be fairly quiet and muggy...lows near 70 with gusty winds.

Saturday we split into Morning and Afternoon. Morning will be cloudy warm and muggy.IF we have any showers/storms, they should be confined to areas north and also west of the Metroplex.

The afternoon will find a cold front moving into tropical air. Storms will erupt from west (midday) to east (late day-evening). There will be some SEVERE storms with large hail...potential flooding, and damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes are possible but this is not a high tornado threat.

Storms will turn into more widespread rain at night before ending early Sunday. It turns very WINDY and COOL...highs in the mid 60s. Lots of clouds too...

Monday starts cool (40s)...finished mild in the upper 70s. 80s return Tuesday...with just one chance for storms next week (Wed) before drying out Thursday and Friday.