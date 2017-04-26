Busy Next Few Days...Big Flips, Big Storms.

We are about to find out how crazy Texas weather can be in Spring!

We start very warm and humid...with some brief storms this morning. Some may contain high winds as a powerful cold front blasts through. Window for Metro is 7-10am. After that, temps fall into 60s with howling NW winds. Eastern co's may see severe storms (wind, hail) from 10am-noon...and then falling temps.

Skies clear later today, but it will be CHILLY!

Thursday is quiet. Cool start...80 by afternoon as a gusty south wind redevelops.

Friday turns humid and very warm (upper 80s) as a front stalls just north of DFW area. That front could trigger a severe storm or two IF we can break a cap late day (20%). Slightly better chances for severe storms would be Friday night...mainly north and west of the Metroplex. (30%).

By the weekend, another potent system heads in. Saturday will likely see strong to severe storms with all types of active weather (wind, hail, flood risk..possible tornado) so stay tuned. Highest coverage will be from Metroplex and east.

By Sunday, we turn very windy and chilly! Only in the 60s again...as clouds break up PM.

Monday and Tuesday start mellow next week as we warm back up...before new storms could threaten mid-week.