A couple of "mountains" and "valleys" are coming to finish April!

We go to the TOP of the mountain today. Strong south winds combined with a dry line west of FTW will push temps to 90 and above for some. Areas from Dallas east will be in the more humid 80s with partly sunny skies.

Wednesday morning a strong cold front will blast in. Should cross Metro areas 9-10am. Ahead of it, temps in the 70s (humid) will spawn a few showers and storms, some of which could be strong EAST of Dallas through noon. Behind it? Strong NW winds will cause temps to plunge into the 60s...even some 50s PM north! Brrr.

Thursday is quieter, although after a cool start in the 40s many areas...we'll be back near 80 PM with strong south winds again.

Humidity and temps (80s) increase Friday as the next potent system evolves. We may see a few severe storms late Friday (north/west) but they become more likely either Friday night OR Saturday depending on speed.

Saturday will be in the 80s BUT temps plunge behind the next system into the 60s Sunday with some morning showers and gusty winds. Clouds should start to clear PM.

Early next week is quiet to start..but new storms may threaten by mid-week.