Weather

Cool and dry for your Sunday forecast

Another cool day here in North Texas, but at least a little warmer than yesterday. Upper 60s and low 70s on tap this afternoon with breezy north winds 10-20 mph.



Tonight, clear and cool with a low around 51 degrees.



Tomorrow is back to the 80s with dry conditions and sunshine.



Dry weather in store through midweek, but then another system comes our way brining another chance of strong storms by Thursday.