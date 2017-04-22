Cool, breezy, and DRY weekend ahead

Only sprinkles and light rain in the area this morning as the cold front has exited the region. Feel the chill in the air? You can thank the north winds for bringing in 40s and 50s to start the morning, but the 10-20 mph winds sure aren't helping the 'feels like' temperature. We should warm up into the upper 50s and low 60s by lunch, and the mid to upper 60s by this afternoon. This morning's clouds should slowly lift to more sunshine by lunch as well.



Tonight, mostly clear with subsiding winds and temps cooling back down to the 40s and low 50s.



Sunday brings more sunshine and temps into the low 70s with north winds 8-15 mph.



Get ready for a workweek warm-up as temps soar back into the 80s by the workweek, but get ready for the next system to pass our way by Thursday and Friday that will increase our chance for rain and storms again.