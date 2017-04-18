Rain lingers Only For Some...

Rain lingers for some...warm week ahead for ALL! (Until the weekend!)

Patchy light rain from DFW east this morning is still circulating around an upper level low pressure area in south Texas. Even though that will shrink...new showers will still be possible from DFW S/E with additional heating today (30%). areas from DFW WEST...will see FOG this morning, followed by sun mixing in and highs in the low 80s.

By Wednesday, this system moves on and warm, humid south winds develop. AM clouds give way to sun...highs in the low to mid 80s.

Even warmer mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday as a cold front stalls in our far northern areas Thursday. That's about the only place that might see a few showers or a storm...until Friday night. A decent cap will be in place until then.

A strong cold front surging south will trigger storms Friday night...with strong winds the main risk. At this time, the best dynamics with this system look to be NORTH into Oklahoma...so a major severe weather outbreak doesn't seem likely here.

Showers will exit early saturday...followed by gusty, cool winds and highs only near 70.

We'll start Sunday in the 40s most areas...before rebounding just above 70. Nice! But cool.

Next week warms up quickly to near 80 Monday...and even warmer after that before the next storm chances mid to late week.