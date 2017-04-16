Your Easter Sunday weather forecast for North Texas Weather Your Easter Sunday weather forecast for North Texas A stray sprinkle to start the day, but most folks will stay dry for their Easter morning. However, this afternoon, 30% of folks will see showers and non-severe thunderstorms. Better chances remain west and north. Highs should be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Tonight, continued chances for scattered storms, lows around the mid 60s. Still not expecting severe storms through the evening, but some storms could contain heavy rain. Still lingering moisture into Monday, so expect a few showers or rum

