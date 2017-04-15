Dry, warm, and windy to start your Easter weekend Weather Dry, warm, and windy to start your Easter weekend A dry start to thew weekend with mostly sunny skies and breezy south winds 10-20 mph. highs today should get into the upper 70s and low 80s. Tomorrow morning brings temps in the mid 60s with maybe a stray shower north towards the Red River, but the rest of the area should remain dry until early afternoon when a 20-30% chance of storms enters the area. We're not expecting anything severe, but it could put a damper on outdoor Easter plans from 2 p.m. through after sunset. Highs will be near 80 de

Still a lingering shower or storm possible Monday with highs in the upper 70s. Dry weather returns by midweek with highs remaining in the 80s until the next system passes through on Friday.