Warm..and humid...forever!

Warm for the foreseeable future! No Easter Surprises...

Today still maintains a fair amount of cloud cover as humid South winds pick up. An area of showers in west Texas may survive this morning into far western areas (closer to Abilene)...but most of us will be dry. A decent disturbance will swing into Oklahoma later today...and help to re-ignite some showers/storms for areas WEST of I-35W (FTW west). Coverage 30%. the rest of us should stay shower free with highs near 80.

Next two days will start with low clouds but break for partly sunny skies...with decent south breezes. Highs in the low 80s both friday and Saturday.

Easter Sunday will find a weak cold front in Oklahoma that will trigger storms up north. A few may find their way into counties north of DFW, but otherwise looks warm and humid...with low 80s.

Another disturbance will cross the area Monday with another 20% chance for a storm, but once this clears...we will heat up into next week. Mid 80s Tuesday and upper 80s by Wednesday!