Warmer Days Lie Ahead Weather Warmer Days Lie Ahead... Anyone ready for a relatively quiet end to the week? (For Texas that is...)

We start with low clouds and fog today...as moisture from the rain combined with light winds has condensed out. That should burn off most areas later on to a sun/cloud mix. Highs upper 70s.

The ONE disturbance that will impact Texas comes in later tonight and Thursday. Storms in West Texas may clip western counties as a few showers Thu AM...then the leftover energy may ignite a few showers/storms (mainly FTW and west/north) afternoon-evening. Coverage no more than 30%. Highs just above 80.

Friday and Saturday both look breezy warm and humid as low clouds mix out to sun each day. Highs low 80s as well.

By Easter Sunday-Monday...a weak front may drop into north/west areas and trigger a storm or two. Most of us will stay rain free, but there is at least some chance both days. Otherwise, it looks warm and humid...highs in the 80s.

Signs of a building ridge of high pressure by mid-week next week could push temps well into the 80s or even near 90.