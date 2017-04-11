One Round Exits...

A little quieter this week...but not totally quiet!

Storms are exiting early this AM...and will be gone in SE co's before noon. Cloudy skies behind our cold front may break a bit later from DFW N & W...although temps will be in the 70s with slightly drier air filtering in on NE winds.

Clouds return overnight, and will linger AM before breaking up Wed. PM. Just a very low chance for a shower as the break. SE winds return with more moisture. Highs upper 70s to near 80.

By Thursday, a stronger pacific disturbance heads in PM with at least some storms...esp. west.north of DFW. Some gusty winds/hai is possible. Otherwise, more sun gets us into the low 80s.

After that disturbance exits, we warm into the 80s Fri-Sat-Sun. It looks tranquil initially...but adding more moisture may produce an isolated storm by Easter Sunday.