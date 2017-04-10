New Week...New Storms!

Spring Storms...Spring Into Action!

After a dry stretch, we will get several rain chances this week...with the highest today and Tomorrow.

We start today with a very humid air mass in place. A few spotty showers are possible this AM (mainly N & W) as a cold front drops in from the north. Temps in the 70s should get near 80 by midday. As the cold front heads into the Metroplex early afternoon....showers and storms will increase in coverage (esp. after 2pm). Some may produce hail/gusty winds. As we get into late afternoon-eve (4p-midnight) storms will intensify as they head east and south of the MPLEX. Those may also create a flooding issue.

Storms will weaken overnight, but still produce heavier rain for areas south and east of Dallas. By Tuesday AM, just some lingering showers are possible. As the disturbance exits....mainly just cloudy skies are expected PM to keep temps in the low 70s.

With lingering moisture in place, there will still be an isolated shower Wed PM, with a slightly stronger disturbance later Thursday. mainly PM-eve storms can be expected. Temps will be warmer late week as well...into the low 80s.

By Easter weekend, the atmosphere looks to stabilize...so we'll keep it dry for now...although warmer with temps low to a few mid 80s.