Warm, windy weekend gives way to storms

Strong south winds take over North Texas this weekend, slowly returning humidity and temperatures in the 80s. Expect just some high clouds Saturday, with winds gusting to 30 mph. High temperatures climb above normal, in the low to mid 80s. Low clouds spread in Sunday morning, with mostly cloudy skies through the day. South winds continue to 30 mph, as highs climb back into the 80s. Most of the day is dry, but a dryline to the west may spark a storm NW of the Metroplex through the evening.

The next cold front approaches Sunday night into Monday, before stalling overhead Monday afternoon. Expect noticeably higher coverage of showers and storms Monday afternoon and night. Heavy rainfall, and a few strong to severe storms will be possible. The greatest concern is large hail and damaging winds with any stronger storms.

Higher rain chances linger into Tuesday, before another ridge of high pressure builds back into the region. The rest of the work week will be warm, with only small rain chances each day.