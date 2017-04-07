Windy, Warmer Weekend!

We BLOW into the weekend with stronger winds, warmer temps...and eventually some storms.

Dry air lingers today, but warmer air moving in aloft has built up some cirrus clouds which will be around through midday. South winds (10-15 mph) PM will push temps well into the 70s...and close to 80.

South winds crank up tomorrow (gusts 30mph) and Sunday (gusts 35 mph) which will keep temps in the 80s. Skies still partly to mostly sunny Saturday...with more clouds and humidity Sunday.

Sunday eve, an isolated storm is possible well west/NW along a dry line...although most of the area will have a solid CAP of warm air in place. This cap will weaken Monday as a cold front drops in...along with stronger mid level winds. Best chances for showers/storms will be PM-eve hours with some containing gusty winds/hail. This doesn't look major, but some may be strong to severe.

The front will weaken Tuesday...with lingering showers in the morning, and more than likely not much activity through Wednesday.

Later next week will be warm and humid, and with enough energy aloft available, a few storms will be possible each day later in the week.