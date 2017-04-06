Rest From the Rumbles...

Peace and quiet...for at least a few days! Enjoy it!

Winds have dropped, which means a nice cool start today. Temps rebound nicely into the 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and dry air.

We'll do it all again tonight and Friday, although south winds may be more noticeable as we get into the mid and upper 70s.

By the weekend, stronger south winds will really kick in. By Saturday PM..gusts to 30mph...and even a bit stronger Sunday as highs both days get into the 80s. Increased Gulf moisture will lead to more clouds Sunday (esp. AM before breaking up).

A dry line in west Texas will kick up a storm or two late Sunday which could brush western counties Sunday night...although the MAIN forcing arrives Monday with a cold front. There may be a few strong/severe storms but this doesn't look like anything widespread at this time.

Most of this will exit east Tuesday, so we'll keep low rain chances. Although Wednesday looks dry...the next disturbance will be in just after that...so we may see more unsettled weather.