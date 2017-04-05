Bring on the Ahh's in April!

A storm free streak?! Nice! But don't get used to it...

Brisk, cool NW winds will blow all day (diminishing PM) behind our cold front. Any clouds this AM will turn to sun...and highs should stay just below 70.

After a night in the 40s (even a few upper 30s away from the cities) we have a terrific Thursday on the way. Mostly sunny. Light winds. 70s.

Similar Friday...Mid to upper 70s with just a few clouds.

South winds increase significantly this weekend. Not many clouds Saturday...with more Sunday as Gulf moisture increases. Highs in the 80s both days.

Our next storm system approaches Sunday night-Monday. Initially, just a few storms west at night...then a fairly high coverage event (50%) Monday with a few strong/severe storms possible. Depending on where a front stalls out, we'll continue shower chances Tuesday...although the pattern may dry out again and quiet down later next week.