More Ups and Downs and Fronts!

Wind, Wind...and more Wind!

Today they are WARM south winds. Highs well into the 80s with partly sunny skies.

A strong low-pressure system will track into Oklahoma this afternoon-evening and trigger some severe storms to our north. A couple of strong ones could build onto the Red River (Sherman to Paris) between 6 and 10pm...with just a low chance farther south by the DFW area.

Winds will shift to the NW behind an intense cold front...gusting to 30 mph and over late tonight and into Wednesday. Skies will slowly clear out, but the cooler NW winds will keep highs just below 70 most areas.

Thursday and Friday are very pleasant. low 70s Thu...Mid 70s Friday with just a few clouds.

The weekend is still WINDY and WARMER. Generally in the 80s. More sun Saturday...and more moisture (low clouds) Sunday, although any rain chances should hold off until Sunday night.

At this time...a more impressive push of energy and moisture will move in to start next week. Storms (some strong/severe) are not out of the question as we hit Monday.