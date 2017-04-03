Much mellower Week Ahead!

A relatively "tranquil" April week! Relatively. Not totally...

Clouds from our weekend storm clear out early this morning, and give way to a pleasant, warm day with sun. Highs well into the 70s...even close to 80 south & west.

South winds increase Tuesday PM ahead of a strong cold front. There isn't a lot of moisture to work with BUT the disturbance moving in is strong...and with temps well into the 80s, we will squeeze a few storms in late day-eve (5-10pm). Best chances DFW north/east...and a few may have gusty winds.

It turns quite windy and cool Wednesday as morning clouds slowly clear. Highs ONLY upper 60s. Actually cool!

A very pleasant end to the week...with low 70s Thu and upper 70s Friday.

By the weekend, strong south winds again blow. They are dry Saturday as we head into the mid 80s ...and moister Sunday (low clouds to some sun). Those will eventually lead to our next storms by Monday...and there is severe potential lurking....