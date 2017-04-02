Storms... possibly severe, impacting North Texas today Weather Storms... possibly severe, impacting North Texas today This morning brings showers and thunderstorms to much of North Texas. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 1 p.m. for areas south and east of the Metroplex (Metroplex is NOT included) as well as a Flash Flood Watch in effect until 7 p.m. for Dallas, Tarrant, and counties south and east. Areas south and east are under the biggest threat for high winds, large hail, and tornadoes through early afternoon. Coverage will be complete. Everyone will see rain. The cold front pushes through today dropping

This morning brings showers and thunderstorms to much of North Texas. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 1 p.m. for areas south and east of the Metroplex (Metroplex is NOT included) as well as a Flash Flood Watch in effect until 7 p.m. for Dallas, Tarrant, and counties south and east. Areas south and east are under the biggest threat for high winds, large hail, and tornadoes through early afternoon. Coverage will be complete. Everyone will see rain.



The cold front pushes through today dropping highs into the 70s and upper 60s this afternoon. We should get a small break this afternoon from rain before a second push of moisture come in around sunset.



Tonight, decreasing clouds and lows in the 50s.



Tomorrow should be dry after the last of the moisture pushes out by early morning hours, giving us dry weather in time for the baseball season-opener in Arlington.