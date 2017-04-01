Severe thunderstorms possible to our west today, tomorrow they become more widespread Weather Severe thunderstorms possible to our west today, tomorrow they become more widespread Today starts nice and quite here in the Metroplex. Some clouds to our south will spread north as the day rolls on, leaving us with partly sunny skies and windy conditions with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We could see a stray thunderstorm in the MPLEX but most of the stronger stuff will stay west towards Decatur, Mineral Wells, and Stephenville. Biggest threats will be damaging winds and large hail. Tonight, 50% coverage extends into the central portion of the viewing area with a few sto

Today starts nice and quite here in the Metroplex. Some clouds to our south will spread north as the day rolls on, leaving us with partly sunny skies and windy conditions with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We could see a stray thunderstorm in the MPLEX but most of the stronger stuff will stay west towards Decatur, Mineral Wells, and Stephenville. Biggest threats will be damaging winds and large hail.



Tonight, 50% coverage extends into the central portion of the viewing area with a few storms possibly going severe.



We're more concerned about Sunday as we are back in a Slight to Moderate risk depending on location. Areas SE have the best chance to see damaging winds, large hail, and possibly tornadoes. The Metroplex will be under a Slight Risk (a 2/5 on the severe weather risk scale) while areas SE will be under a Moderate Risk (which is a 4/5) through the afternoon. Highs will only be in the upper 60s and low 70s.



