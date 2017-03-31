Another Wet Weekend Possible...

Another weekend...another significant storm system. So enjoy today!

Another sun filled day. This time the warm up will be fast and furious as south winds increase. Highs well into the 80s from DFW west (even near 90) and in the low to mid 80s east.

saturday may start with some low clouds that break for some sun. Highs low 80s with a SE breeze. Afternoon and evening showers and storms are possible (esp. DFW west). Some may be severe (mainly wind and some hail) although coverage of severe storms doesn't look too high, unless temps get warmer than forecast.

Saturday night into Sunday is much more widespread in terms of coverage as a strong upper level low heads into south Texas. Sunday looks wet...with heavy rain possible from DFW south and east. Far SE counties still could have some severe storms (wind, hail, tornado risk) while most of us will just see showers & storms. Highs will also be closer to 70.

The system pulls away Sunday night...so by Monday, we are just left with AM clouds that clear out to sun and gusty winds. Highs mid 70s for the Ranger Home Opener.

Tuesday warms up rapidly into the mid 80s ahead of another cold front (20% storms PM-eve).

That means cooler weather next Wed (60s) and Thu (low 70s).