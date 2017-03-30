Next Storm Lurks... Weather Next Storm Lurks... Calm before the next storm. Enjoy!

As one low-pressure area pulls away, gusty cooler winds will linger this morning behind a Pacific cold front. Those will diminish this afternoon with a mild day on tap with plenty of sun. Highs in the 70s.

After a pleasant night in the 50s, we jump quickly tomorrow with a strong south wind and dry air. We've bumped up temps well into the 80s tomorrow as well.

Those south winds start to tap moisture Saturday with low clouds breaking a bit. Highs should still get to at least 80 as we watch another strong Pacific low-pressure system approach in the afternoon. As a dry line sets up west, storms are again possible PM and evening. Some may be severe with wind the main risk, although some hail and an isolated tornado are also possible.

By Sunday, this system slows down and tracks across the state. Clouds and more "showers" versus storms seem to be the main mode. It will be much cooler without much sun as well. highs only near 70.

That storm pulls away with gusty winds Monday, followed by a quick jump into the 80s Tuesday...before the next weaker cold front by Wednesday (70s).