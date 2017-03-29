Forecast quiet for the end of the week Weather Quiet End to the week.... One storm is OUT... the next one is on the way.

The rain clears by 8 a.m. Wednesday in most areas east of the Metroplex. The dry line should clear skies and warm things up past 80 again. ONLY our far eastern areas could see some redevelopment later today (Paris-Canton-Palestine). IF any storms form, they could be borderline severe.

A cold front tonight shifts winds (NW) and brings in cooler air. Some clouds early Thursday will clear out with gusty winds. The highs will be in the 60s to low 70s area wide.

By Friday, winds again switch to the south, so it's back into the 80s. Those winds continue blowing into Saturday when another potent system will approach. That MAY bring additional storm threats in the evening (some severe).

By Sunday, this system wraps up. And while some storms are possible, this may be more of a high coverage rain event instead of severe. Fingers crossed. It will stay cool with highs near 70.

By Monday (Opening Day for Rangers!), this storm should exit. Clouds will clear out PM with gusty cooler winds continuing.