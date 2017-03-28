Storms...and More Storms!

Storms galore! Two more batches in next seven days...

Today starts with clouds as a warm front (basically more humid air) heads back in this afternoon. As clouds break, an isolated shower may develop but coverage will be low today. Winds will crank up PM as well (over 25mph) as temps head back close to 80.

Late today and this evening, severe storms are possible WEST of I-35W with all modes of severe weather an issue (hail, wind, tornado). That will form into a solid line overnight and sweep through most of NTX, however it should be a bit less intense as the night wears on. Still high winds and hail will be a threat along with some flooding in stronger storms.

Those sweep east and exit early Wed AM, but new storms may form by noon and PM east of Dallas as the dry line will have stalled. Those could also produce severe weather/ West of DFW should dry out with highs in the 70s to near 80.

A strong cold front sweeps through at night with gusty cool winds. Thursday starts with clouds, ends with sun and rather cool 60s.

We rebound to near 80 Friday with partly sunny skies before clouds move back in saturday. New storms are possible late Saturday PM but become more likely as we move into Sunday. Heavy rain will again be possible with this system.