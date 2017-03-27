One day of quiet... then more storms Weather One day of quiet... then more storms After yesterday's monster hail, we get a day to recuperate. Unfortunately, it won't last longer than that. We start today off with a cold front that drops AM temps from the 70s to the 50s, but we bounce back fast into the 70s by this afternoon. Skies will be sunshine-filled and winds will be light. Tomorrow, we kick of the day with increasing southerly winds 15-25 mph, then heat things up into the upper 70s and low 80s. After 4 p.m. we'll start to see thunderstorms firing along the dryline to

We get a break Thursday and Friday, but storms are back by the weekend.