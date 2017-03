A powerful storm system is made its way NE across North Texas, Sunday night. Tornado warnings were issued at one point for Denton, Cooke and Grayson Counties.

The entire DFW area was under a tornado watch until 11pm, with thunderstorm watches south of Dallas until 11pm as well.

Large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornados were the primary concerns.

The FOX 4 weather team has been monitoring the situation and updates will be provided if there are more developments.