Strong storms possible Sunday afternoon Weather Strong storms possible Sunday afternoon A quite start to the day with temps in the 40s and 50s with light winds, but things will ramp up this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s with winds out of the south 15-25 mph. The early afternoon will be dry, but after 4 p.m. we may start to see storms firing along the dryline to the NW, moving east. Storms that form will quickly become severe with large hail, damaging winds, and a possible isolated tornado isn't out of the question. Red River counties are in a Moderate Risk for severe we

A quite start to the day with temps in the 40s and 50s with light winds, but things will ramp up this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s with winds out of the south 15-25 mph.



The early afternoon will be dry, but after 4 p.m. we may start to see storms firing along the dryline to the NW, moving east. Storms that form will quickly become severe with large hail, damaging winds, and a possible isolated tornado isn't out of the question. Red River counties are in a Moderate Risk for severe weather, while the Metroplex is only in a slight risk. Storms will only cover 20-40% of the area, but once again, those who do see storms should be wary of danger.





Tonight, storms should be out of the area before midnight, then the cold front passes through by early morning Monday.



Monday will be dry with highs in the 70s, but another system arrives midweek with more moisture and storms on the way.