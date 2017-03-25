Pleasant Saturday in store for North Texas Weather Pleasant Saturday in store for North Texas With low dewpoints and highs only in the low to mid 70s, today is just about as picture perfect as you can get. Plenty of sunshine throughout the afternoon with winds out of the NW 10-20 mph. Tonight brings calm and quiet weather with lows in the 50s. Warmer for your Sunday forecast, but there is an enhanced risk for severe weather from the afternoon to the early evening. Storm threats include damaging winds, large hail, and possibly and isolated tornado. While only 20% of the area will see st

With low dewpoints and highs only in the low to mid 70s, today is just about as picture perfect as you can get. Plenty of sunshine throughout the afternoon with winds out of the NW 10-20 mph.



Tonight brings calm and quiet weather with lows in the 50s.



Warmer for your Sunday forecast, but there is an enhanced risk for severe weather from the afternoon to the early evening. Storm threats include damaging winds, large hail, and possibly and isolated tornado. While only 20% of the area will see storms, the best chances will be north of I-20. Highs will be in the low 80s and winds will be out of the south 15-25 mph.