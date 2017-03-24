A stormy start to your Friday forecast

Showers and even a rumble of thunder or two will impact the Metroplex and areas west this morning. We're not expecting any of the storms to be severe in the Metroplex itself, it's only when the storms move east this afternoon that storms will become severe with damaging winds and large hail.



The Metroplex and areas west should be done with the rain by lunch, but areas east will see storms until dinner time. Highs today will range in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the SW 18-28 mph.



Tonight, quiet and cooler with lows in the 50s.



Tomorrow brings sunny and dry conditions with highs in the 70s. Winds will be manageable around 8-18 mph.



Sunday brings another chance of rain and even the possibility of severe storms by the afternoons. Best chance of severe storms will be in the afternoon north and northeast of I-20. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with winds out of the south 15-25 mph.