Winds whip up this afternoon, storms by Friday morning Weather Winds whip up this afternoon, storms by Friday morning A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of western and central North Texas through late this evening. Sustained winds will blow out of the south 18-28 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Dry and mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of western and central North Texas through late this evening. Sustained winds will blow out of the south 18-28 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Dry and mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.

Tonight, a cold front approaches from the west, but storms won't fire until after just before sunrise in areas just west of the Metroplex. Storms will then begin to increase in frequency as they move over the Metroplex and then strengthen to possibly severe criteria east of the city. Greatest threat is damaging winds and large hail. Storms should push out of the area by lunch for the Metroplex, and just before dinner for areas east.

Saturday looks dry and breezy with highs in the upper 70s, then another chance for strong to severe storms arrive Sunday afternoon.