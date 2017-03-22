Easy and not-so-breezy Wednesday forecast

Today brings increasing clouds as the day goes on with a few breaks of sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with light south winds.



Tonight, still dry and quiet with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.



Tomorrow starts easily enough with skies being mostly sunny and temps warming up into the low 80s. Winds will howl in the afternoon out of the south 18-28 mph.



Thursday night brings the chance for storms to our west, which will make more progress east as the morning rolls on. Depending on how fast the storms are moving, they should impact the Metroplex between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. with some storms possibly being severe with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats. Coverage will be about 80%.



Dry to start the weekend with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, but watch out for another round of strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon.