Spring Temps, Spring Storms!

Continued warm...then watching for Storms!

After temps near 90 Monday, we'll only be a degree or two lower today as south winds continue. A few clouds possible, but skies will have a decent amount of sun.

A weak front settles onto the Red River tonight and tomorrow, so we may see 70s for highs there, although most areas will still be 80 or better with south winds and a few extra clouds.

Thursday turns very windy PM as low clouds break for partly sunny skies and continues highs in the low 80s ahead of a strong Pacific weather system.

The main chance for storms will be late Thu. night into Friday AM. At this time, they would be scattered with gusty winds the main threat. Time of day still precludes them from being worse.

Current indications are still that they move through AM-Midday and then head east with sun returning PM. High winds still main risk. IF it slows down, then areas east of Dallas could see more intense storms PM.

This system exits by evening, so it looks quiet this weekend. Not as cool as previously thought , with highs near 80 Sat, and into the 80s Sunday.

Another low chance for storms Sunday night...and then we watch for a much stronger system Tuesday-Wednesday.