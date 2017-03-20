Short Sleeves and Shirts For Spring!

Spring has SPRUNG! But you know what spring brings...storms possible late week!

Today will be the warmest this week as spring starts (5:29am). Low clouds from DFW east/south will dissipate to mostly sunny skies and gusty winds. Areas from FTW west will hit 90, while from Dallas east will be in the 80s.

Tuesday is almost as warm, although more of a south wind will keep most areas in the mid to upper 80s (a few 90s west).

A weak front will settle into the area Wednesday with extra clouds from DFW north. Highs may be in the 70s there, but should still be 80 or above from DFW south.

That front retreats Thursday with very strong winds (30-35 mph) and highs in the low 80s ahead of a Pacific storm system.

That will trigger strong to a few severe storms that move in overnight from DFW west and cross the area during the morning hours. The cooler morning temps should prevent this from being a significant outbreak...although areas EAST of Dallas may have some stronger storms if the system slows down and moves through midday (with heating). Skies should clear PM hours as drier air comes in.

At this time, the weekend looks decent. Cooler, drier air Saturday (70s) with a few clouds Sunday ahead of the next system. There may be a few storms Sunday night, but moisture looks sparse with this system...however a stronger one may arrive by next Tue or Wed.