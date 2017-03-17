Warm End To Winter!

They call it "March Madness"...should be more like "May Madness"! A very WARM forecast...

We've boosted temps a bit next few days, as a dry ground and at least some sun will mean temps in the 80s.

Today starts with low clouds and a humid south wind, but the clouds should break up this afternoon (esp. west). Temps will hit the mid to upper 80s west of FTW...low 80s Metro..and upper 70s east.

A very weak front will die near the Red River tonight and Saturday. That's the only place we may see a shower (20% Sat. AM). Otherwise, clouds will break up again Saturday with another warm, humid day in the low 80s.

South winds again pick up Sunday into Monday, where highs will be more in the mid 80s...even some upper 80s Monday as we start Spring!

Another front will stall out in northern counties Tue-Wed, but at this time, we will again stay warm in the 80s, as the cooler air fades.

The next chance for anything significant will be late next week. Thursday a strong system will pull into the Plains with a dry line in West Texas. That MAY trigger severe storms late in the day...with a more likely scenario being Thursday night or Friday AM for storms to impact the area. We'll watch...