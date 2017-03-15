Still a Little Bit of a Chill....

Enjoy the LAST cool day of winter!

Not as cold as y'day...but still a dry east breeze this morning. Throw in some clouds and it feels like early March. We will see a cloud/sun mix today along with a stronger breeze to keep temps in the 60s. There will still be a gradient between 50s NE and temps in the low 70s SW.

Winds turn to the south Thursday and increase. Initially, that will mean LOTS of clouds (maybe a sprinkle). Those clouds may break late day to allow temps to get to 70.

By Friday (St. Patrick's Day), we'll be well into the warmer air. Clouds and 60s to start...some sun and upper 70s to finish with a stout south wind.

We may see a few showers or a t-storm Fri. night into Sat. AM (esp. north and east) along a weak front that will stall. That means continued warmth into the weekend.

By Sunday, we'll take the next step up into the low 80s with a decent breeze that will get stronger Monday. Highs in the mid-80s will usher in SPRING next week...with some stronger storms possible by later in the week.