Finally a Chill! But Not For Long....

Not much winter left for the last week of WINTER!

After a cold morning, we'll warm up back into the 60s today and tomorrow for most areas with just some high clouds. It will still be "interesting" next two days as we are in-between very cold air to the east and warm, dry air west. That means NE counties may stay in the upper 50s while SW counties warm into the 70s both days.

South winds return Thursday with extra clouds...but little moisture except for maybe a sprinkle or two. Highs should get just above 70 that day and then into the mid to upper 70s by Friday as clouds break for some sun.

Rain chances seem fairly low Friday eve-night...but a few showers are possible into Saturday morning as a weak front stalls across the area.

That will head back north to finish the weekend as temps rise to 80 and then into the 80s early next week as we start SPRING on Monday!