Umbrella Weather Returns!

A complex weather pattern sets up for the first half of the weekend. We start Saturday with patchy fog and isolated showers. The front to our south, lifts northward through the day increasing rain chances. By Saturday evening a stronger cold front in Oklahoma moves into and through North Texas. Expect scattered showers and isolated storms to increase in coverage late afternoon and through the evening. The front clears the region early, but lingering moisture keeps rain in place overnight. Severe weather is not expected, but some small hail and gusty winds will be possible with thunderstorms.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy through the first half of the day and much cooler. We start the day in the low 40s and struggle to get through the mid and upper 50s.

Another fast-moving disturbance approaches by Monday, but brings little fanfare. Temperatures warm back to seasonal norms, with afternoons in the 60s through much of the work week. Dry conditions are on tap through Wednesday, before another front approaches by Friday into Saturday.