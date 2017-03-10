Last Couple of Mild Days!

This weekend, we lose an hour of sleep...and all the warmth we've had!

Still mild this morning as a cold front heads in. That good "head start" should still allow temps to get into low 70s with some sun peeking through the clouds, Areas N/E will be in the 60s and areas south may still touch 80. As for shower chances...they are quite low (20%) through midday with areas south seeing 30% showers or storms with afternoon heating.

Tonight may also see a few stray showers, although coverage into Saturday morning-noon will stay low 20%.

Saturday will still get into the 70s PM however a strong cold front heads in toward evening with increasing rain/storm chances. Highest coverage is in the eve-night hours. Initial storms may contain gusty winds, small hail but generally under severe limits.

Sunday is brisk and quite cool. We start in the 40s and struggle with some PM sun to hit 60.

Next week is quite cool. Lows in the 30s and 40s...highs barely above 60 most days. Clouds will be on and off through Wednesday, then roll in with a chance for showers Thursday.