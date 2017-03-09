Significant Changes Ahead!

An "Unsettled" feeling...and don't count the "chill" out yet!

Another warm day in store but this time with a humid breeze as south winds continue. Low clouds this morning should break a bit PM (esp west...where temps will hit the low 80s). Most areas in the mid to upper 70s, and just a very low shower chance.

A cold front will move in late tonight and Friday AM with a scattering of shower/storms. The front will make it through the MPLEX before stalling to our south. That means a big temperature contrast Friday. From near 60 NE to the 70s Metro...to near 80 south. After the early AM hours, we should be rain free BUT as the front stalls, new storms may pop up later PM and into the evening hours (30%).

Saturday looks warm and humid again in the 70s (except NE 60s) as south winds return ahead of a much stronger front. That moves through late day-evening with a fairly widespread batch of showers/storms (some strong...gusty winds, some hail).

It turns WINDY and much cooler by Sunday. AM temps in the 40s, highs barely above 60 with sun and few clouds.

We try to warm up again Monday ahead of the next cold front but this one is quite strong, and winds will shift early, so we'll only get into the 60s. By Tuesday, it looks chilly...only upper 50s and lows will be in the 30s many areas.It stays cool Wednesday as well.