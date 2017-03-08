Milder Air Ahead...But More Clouds

Late Week Changes Lurking....

Nice and cool to start today as dry air plus light winds have kicked in. We'll warm nicely into the low 70s HOWEVER...clouds are already down to our south and will slowly push north today thanks to a SE wind.

Gray skies kick in tonight into Thursday AM. A very isolated shower is possible, although we'll have a milder night and milder day thanks to those same south winds.

Friday will be more interesting as a cold front coming off Arctic air in the northern US makes it into NTX and then stalls. We'll still have highs in the 70s BUT areas N & E of Dallas will be cooler in the 60s and even upper 50s by Paris. That front will also generate a few showers and an isolated storm (30%).

By Saturday AM, the front heads back north...which means HUMID 70s take over. A stronger COLD FRONT will move through late day-evening with a few stronger storms.

We'll dry out quickly Saturday night...and Sunday will be much cooler. Generally low to mid 60s.

At this point, next week looks quiet to start, with a mild Monday followed by another surge of cooler air Tuesday.