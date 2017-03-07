Storms Out...Mild Air In!

Mild Mid-week March weather!

Storms head out early this AM, followed by clearing skies...gusty north winds and temps in the 50s that rebound to near 70 this afternoon.

We get a clear, cool night in the 40s...then a quick trip back up into the low 70s for Wednesday with just a few PM clouds. Nice!

Clouds roll back in Thursday as a disturbance tracks just north of the area. It will be warmer (mid 70s) with a low chance for a shower or storm.

Friday has changed a bit, as a weak cold front slides in from the north. It may produce a brief shower and will also keep temps in the 70s (versus the 80s we were thinking y'day).

Saturday still has the potential to produce some stronger storms (esp. PM-eve) as a stronger cold front heads in. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and still humid in the 70s. Any sun would give us temps near 80.

Cooler air invades for Sunday with more sun. Highs in the 60s before heading back into the 70s early next week.